DEPAUVILLE — A grass fire ignited on a farm near Route 12 on Tuesday.
The Clayton Fire Department and Depauville Fire Department responded to the farm on Schnauber Road Tuesday afternoon.
Smoke could be seen billowing above a wooded area next to a field behind the farmhouse. A firefighter on scene said crews used a four-wheel-drive tractor and two four-wheel-drive fire trucks to gain access to the fire.
There is a statewide ban on outdoor burning that lasts until May 14. However, farmers are exempt if they are burning for agricultural purposes, according to Clayton Police Chief Kevin Patenaude. He was not aware of this specific fire as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.