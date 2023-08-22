Butter sculpture unveiled

American Dairy Association North East unveiled the 55th annual Butter Sculpture at The Great New York State Fair on Tuesday, titled “Dairy Every Day is a Healthy Way — Keeping Kids’ Health on Track.” The sculpture depicts a train being conducted by a cow and carrying young passengers fueling up on dairy foods. From left are local dairy farmer and American Dairy Association North East member Audrey Donahoe, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball and New York State Dairy Ambassador Arianna Aman. Courtesy of GNYSF

GEDDES — The annual best-kept secret at the New York State Fair was unveiled Tuesday.

The 2023 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture is titled “Dairy Every Day is a Healthy Way — Keeping Kids’ Health on Track” and depicts children (and a cow) riding on a “New York State Express” train.

