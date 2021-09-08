HAMMOND — The Hammond 4-H and FFA Fair is back to celebrate it’s 81st year after last year’s COVID-19 cancellation.
The fair will take place Friday and Saturday at the fairgrounds on Lake Street in Hammond.
Exhibits include horse shows, sheep and goats, chickens, cattle, handcrafts, baking, 4-H work, and more. Those who want to submit an exhibit can do so by bringing their exhibits to the fairgrounds today. There is no fee for exhibits.
There also will be food available for purchase such as nachos, ice-cream, fried bread dough, breakfast sandwiches and more. Kids and adults also can join in on the fun with various games, including a hat contest, a cake-decorating contest, a pet show, bingo, egg toss, hula hoops, raffles, and more.
More information on the fair can be found at https://www.hammondfair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.