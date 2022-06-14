HAMMOND — The Hammond Farmers and Artisans Market will begin its ninth season Wednesday.
The market, held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 14 Main St., the village’s new pavilion, will offer a variety of goods from local businesses and vendors.
“There will be lots of fresh produce, grass-fed meats, baked goods, lots of crafts including homemade soaps, homemade greeting cards, crochet items, and maple products,” said Brooke Stark, co-manager of the market. “One of our new vendors is selling loose teas this year and we’ll have some purses and jewelry too.”
Sunshine Texmex Food Truck will also be at the market from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
“It gives access to freshly grown, often organic produce, at a reasonable cost,” Ms. Stark said. “One of our goals is to make accessible, more nutritional foods. We also accept SNAP, WIC, and things like that which helps those people get fresh vegetables and produce in addition to allowing people to shop for novelty items.”
Senior Food Vouchers, Military Vouchers, St. Lawrence County Health Alliance, Gracious Friends Animal Sanctuary and New York State Long Term Care will be at the market sharing information about their programs.
“For many people it’s a real social event,” Ms. Stark said. “We do have people who come every week and a lot of them stay for quite a while and visit with each other in addition to shopping. I think the draw of getting fresh vegetables right out of the garden is its own reward, plus they can get meat. You can really kind of put together a whole meal for the evening just by stopping by.”
Ms. Stark noted that the pavilion may not be completed by the first market. In that case, vendors will be set up in the green area and by the Hammond Fire Hall.
“We’re really grateful to the village of Hammond and to the mayor, Shelly Youngs, for working on the grant to get this pavilion put up,” Ms. Stark said. “We’re also always accepting new vendors and we’re hoping to have a new wine vendor this year as well.”
Vendors interested in the farmers market can contact Ms. Stark at hamfaam@yahoo.com or co-manager Lorri Thistle at 315-324-6076.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.