Fair to celebrate 4-H, FFA youths

The Lewis County Fair held each July in Lowville attracts many to the area. HereWyatt G. Staring sits with the cows at the fair.

HAMMOND — Hammond will be celebrating its 82nd annual 4-H and FFA fair this weekend to highlight the work of 4-H and FFA members of St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties.

Located at the fairgrounds on Lake Street in Hammond, the fair gives young people the chance to show their animals, crafts, and more for judging over the course of two days.

