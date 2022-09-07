HAMMOND — Hammond will be celebrating its 82nd annual 4-H and FFA fair this weekend to highlight the work of 4-H and FFA members of St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties.
Located at the fairgrounds on Lake Street in Hammond, the fair gives young people the chance to show their animals, crafts, and more for judging over the course of two days.
“It’s all young people, no adults,” said Hammond Fair Secretary Joan Hadlock. “It’s great to see all the young people who come and bring their animals, crafts, and vegetables. We get kids from very young right up to the age limit which is 18.”
The fair will begin at 8 a.m. Friday with breakfast followed by a fitting and showmanship clinic, beef judging and dairy showmanship classes, vegetable and homemaking judging, a musical performance by Hammond Central School, an ice cream social, bingo, and an outdoor movie.
“On Friday morning, all the elementary Hammond students come down,” said Mrs. Hadlock. “They get to visit the fair and then they have lunch. There’s also a food booth that has a lot of wonderful different foods. There’s breakfast foods, burgers, hot dogs, tacos, and so on.”
Saturday activities will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a horse show. The day will be filled with events including rabbit, poultry, sheep, pig, and goat judging, children and adult games, bingo, an ice cream social, pet show, and a cake walk.
There will also be three different contests this year that guests can participate in, a scarecrow making contest, a pumpkin carving contest, and the fair’s classic cake decorating contest.
Mrs. Hadlock noted there will be vendors as well as a raffle with eight prizes featuring 100 pounds of beef, wood pallets, backyard games, a patio set, lottery tickets, and more.
“It’s a wonderful couple of days to see all the exhibits that the kids have brought and everything that’s going on,” said Mrs. Hadlock. “Over the years we’ve had people who want to bring in rides and that type of stuff, but we don’t want that. It’s always been a community fair and it always will be.”
The weekend will conclude at 3:30 p.m. Saturday with recognitions, raffle drawings, and contest winners.
