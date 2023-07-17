Lewis County Fair harness racing canceled

Harness racing helped create the Lewis County Fair in 1820 and while it was the New York-Vermont Colt Stakes for many years, the New York Sire Stakes ran its first event at the Bostwick Street fairgrounds in Lowville in 2010, as shown. The Sire Stakes canceled the race slated for the fair’s opening day today. Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Fair, in its 202nd year, exists because of horse racing, but for the second year in a row, the iconic harness racing event has been canceled by the state organization that oversees the Sire Stake races.

The Agriculture and New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund is a public benefit corporation created in 1965 that promotes the breeding of standardbred horses used for harness racing, administers the harness races at the county and state fair levels known as the Sire Stakes races and ensures there is at least a $2,000 purse for winners of the events, according to the organization’s website.

