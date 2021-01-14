History talk on muck farming Jan. 17

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Community Historical will hold a history talk and open museum viewing at the village municipal office, 3125 East Ave, Central Square on Jan. 17 as long as the office has re-opened to the public. Watch the municipal sign or Central Square Happening and history on Facebook for updates.
The topic is muck farming in Central Square (and Nicotra Family). If people have photos or information that may help prepare for this meeting that they could share email town of Hastings/village of Central Square Historian Heather Stevens at dstevens@incpark.com
Come share information, stories and photos. Other meetings are scheduled for (weather and pandemic guideline pending) Feb. 28, March 21 and April 25. All meetings are from 1-3 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing with limited capacity.
