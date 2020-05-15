Hope in the time of pandemic

MEXICO – Here’s a story that’ll make you smile and maybe give you hope. A lot of people need some hope right now. Maybe this’ll remind you it’s always there.
One night back in February, 30 feet of metal blew off the top of Will Comley’s silo in an explosion heard for miles and thought by some to be disaster at the nuclear power plant and by others to be a plane crash. But it was the end of $10,000 worth of Comley’s winter haylage and an uninsured $80,000 silo to keep it in, and Comley couldn’t afford to replace it. A major financial setback for a family-run dairy farm of 65 cows that might have tested the faith and philosophy of many men. But not Will Comley.
“Somebody said to me yesterday,” Comley recounted then, “‘I’m gonna start hanging around with you,’ and I said, ‘Really? Are you sure?’ and he goes, ‘Yeah, ‘cause you’ve had some bad stuff happen, but, you know what? Nobody died, cows are okay, you’re still in business. Somebody’s watching out for you.’”
And Comley, obviously a deeply-religious man, agreed.
“I put my farm and my family in God’s hand every morning,” he said, “and say, ‘That’s the help I need.’”
That’s not an easy attitude to maintain in light of a disaster that can set a man and his family back on their heels, and though firm in that belief, Comley’s not PollyAnnish about it.
“You know it says you’re supposed to give thanks and everything. I’m not giving thanks that my silo blew up and ruined all my feed. I’m not giving thanks for that. But I am giving thanks that somebody has things in control, that can make something good out of something bad. I can’t sit around whining about it. You say, ‘Lord, just help me another day.’”
Times have been very hard for dairy farmers around here lately. When schools and restaurants closed down in March, two major consumers of milk closed down with them. And though you can shut down every school and business from here to Timbuktu, as has been said, you can’t shut down a cow. It just keeps on giving milk, whether there’s anyone to drink it or not.
I’d intended to write on that. Maybe interview some dairy farmers, some milk processors, some politicians, some business owners. That sort of thing. And I’d start with dairy farmers. Of course, I don’t know many. But, I know Will Comley. And I thought, I don’t know, Will’s been through an awful lot. I almost don’t want to ask him how he’s doing in this messed up COVID economy. He’s been through enough. He has a beautiful family. Maybe he can just give me a name, and we’ll leave it at that.
I called, dreading what I might hear next. But, I never expected to hear this.
“It’s been an amazing journey,” Comley began. “We haven’t shipped any milk since March 30. We’re using all of it here at the farm and the stores we’re in. If you compared Feb. 9 to March 9, and then March 9 to April 9, our business increased 10 times. The people have been coming in here in droves. We’ve had 1,400 sales, and probably well over 3,000 people in the store since the first of April. It’s an amazing turnaround. It’s really helped us a lot. We’re very thankful for a variety of reasons. People heard about the silo, and people have been very good.”
Ten times? His business has increased 10 times? Everyone else is dumping milk and has nowhere to sell it, and Comley’s Country Creamery, nearly down and out two-and-a-half months ago is up 10 times over.
I believe every day’s a miracle, but when you see one up close, you just have to smile. Here’s a very good man who never wavered, who took a $90,000 loss and never wavered, and who now that, as a religious man might say, God has made His countenance to shine upon him, still remembers that there are many still suffering and is trying to help in a way that he can and said, “I know people are struggling, some people lost their jobs, and that it can be a difficult time right now. So, to be a helping hand with that, every gallon of white milk we sell in our store, we’re going to give a free quart to go with it. And if you can use it, and it helps you get through, great. If not, give it to an older person who’s afraid to get out of the house or a single parent or someone who needs it. Just drop it off. That has been wildly popular, and people have been very grateful, and that’s been a really, really positive thing. I’m probably going to extend that through the middle of May just because things haven’t really opened up yet.”
Which is all very nice, but this story doesn’t end there.
“I had a man call me about five weeks ago,” Comley said. “And he has a business called Off the Muck, and basically, what he does is deliver to homes vegetables and all kinds of things from farms. And he said he’s had quite a few people want him to carry organic milk and grass-fed milk, but he heard about our milk and he says, ‘I want to carry your milk.’ So, the first time he picked up, he picked up 34 gallons. And I asked him a little about his business and he told me, he said, ‘First of February, we had 350 customers.’ Right now, he has 2,600. And yesterday, he picked up 200 gallons of milk. He says, ‘What if I come in here and tell you I need 500 gallons?’ I’m gonna say ‘Awesome.’ So, that’s kind of dropped into our lap unexpectedly.” But not really, as far as Comley’s concerned.
“These aren’t coincidences,” he said. “I believe God has been faithful to try to help us, and I’m thankful for that.” Absolutely unwavering.
“So, that’s our story,” he said, “at the moment.”
From a great misfortune to a wonderful turnaround. It can happen. Just ask Will Comley.
