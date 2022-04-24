MALONE — The Franklin County Fairgrounds will have a new facility this summer: an indoor horse riding arena now under construction.
Fair Board Director Dave Gokey said the arena will replace an outdoor riding area. He said construction is expected to be completed by the middle of May.
A June horse show is scheduled, he said, and is planned for the new arena.
“In the event of bad weather, the riders and the people showing their horses won’t have to worry about getting wet. We can hold those events during bad weather,” Gokey said.
The new arena will be larger than the outdoor arena it is replacing.
“It has been on the back burner for a year or so. We just didn’t have the funding, but we were able to come up with some funding this year to do it,” Gokey said.
Gokey said it made sense to keep the arena near the same site due to its proximity to the horse barn.
“It doesn’t interfere with anything going on at the grandstand when we are moving the horses from the barn over to the arena,” Gokey said. “There’s a minimal amount of traffic back there — pedestrian as well as vehicle traffic — so it was the ideal place.”
Gokey said the decision to increase the size of the arena was made due to the popularity of horse shows in the region.
“Horse shows in the Northeast are a good sport; we are seeing more and more people starting to show horses,” Gokey said. “We thought we could get a bigger arena and possibly draw some additional horse shows.”
Gokey said horse showing events are popular at the county fair too.
“During fair week we have 20 to 30 shows in each class possibly,” Gokey said.
The new arena has been in the works since December and was delivered to the fairgrounds at the beginning of April, Gokey said.
“The contractor that we are using, he started mid-March, excavating and putting in cement,” Gokey said, adding that aboveground work has started and that the contractor is “running ahead of schedule.”
Gokey said the fair board is preparing for events in early June, with the car show and demolition derby scheduled for June 4 and 5.
