MEXICO - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) will host a free virtual workshop from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Join them for an introductory workshop on maple syrup production. This educational program is geared towards those interested in beginning a new maple syrup venture but lack some of the basic knowledge and skillsets for getting started. Some of the topics that will be covered include 1) the what, when, and how to tap, 2) basic sap collection options, 3) the fundamentals of syrup processing, and 4) marketing trends and where to sell products. There will also be opportunity for questions during the Q&A session.
Speakers will be Adam Wild and Aaron Wightman, the co-directors of the Cornell Maple Program. Wild is the director of the 350-acre Uihleim Maple Research Forest located in northern NY. Wild performs applied research and helps oversee the 6,000+ maple tap operation. Wightman is a NY State Maple Specialist and helps direct the tap research and maple laboratory at the Arnot Forest in southern NY. Wightman conducts research on all aspects of maple production, marketing and forest management.
