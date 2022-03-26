Introduction to rotational grazing for livestock farmers

OSWEGO COUNTY - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) will host a free virtual workshop through Zoom from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, April 7. This workshop will give an introduction to multi-paddock rotational grazing for livestock farmers. Discover the many benefits of rotational grazing and learn some of the practical skills and methods needed to implement it on a farm. Guest speakers will be grazing experts, Brett Chedzoy from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schuyler County and Troy Bishopp from Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District. Both speakers will share their practical experiences on using rotational grazing to reduce feeding costs, increase animal health and performance, improve the land and keep livestock farming “profitable and enjoyable”. There will also be time for group discussion and questions following both presentations.
This virtual workshop is open to all members of the public, including those interested in learning about agriculture, new/beginning farmers and/or longstanding livestock producers looking to gain further knowledge on the benefits and methods of multi-paddock rotational grazing. Registration is required to attend. Visit reg.cce.cornell.edu/plannedrotationalgrazing_235 to register for this event. For more information, contact Joshua Vrooman, Ag Community Educator, at jwv33@cornell.edu or 315-963-7286 ext. 200.
Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs. For more information, call 315-963-7286 or go online to www.thatscooperativeextension.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.