Dear Aggie: The eggs I’m buying at the grocery store are getting so expensive. Can I save money by raising my own chickens?

Last year, consumers faced record prices for eggs when wholesale inventories shrank. Low inventories were the result of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1), a disease that continues to affect poultry flocks around the world. According to USDA statistics, in 2022, American farms lost 43 million birds, roughly ten percent of the nation’s egg laying flock, to this disease. At the same time, farmers struggled with higher feed, fuel, labor, and transportation costs. Even though egg prices are finally moderating, raising your own hens remains a tempting option. However, before you take the plunge into having your own backyard flock, here are some things to consider.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.