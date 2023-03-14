Dear Aggie: The eggs I’m buying at the grocery store are getting so expensive. Can I save money by raising my own chickens?
Last year, consumers faced record prices for eggs when wholesale inventories shrank. Low inventories were the result of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1), a disease that continues to affect poultry flocks around the world. According to USDA statistics, in 2022, American farms lost 43 million birds, roughly ten percent of the nation’s egg laying flock, to this disease. At the same time, farmers struggled with higher feed, fuel, labor, and transportation costs. Even though egg prices are finally moderating, raising your own hens remains a tempting option. However, before you take the plunge into having your own backyard flock, here are some things to consider.
Before running to the nearest farm supply store and buying some cute fluffy chicks, make sure you are prepared. If you live in a city, subdivision or village, there may be restrictions on what type/or how many animals you are permitted to have or the type of structures you are allowed to build to house them. Make sure you consult the local Village/Town Office before getting started. Homeowner’s associations or landlords may have similar restrictions.
Like any type of livestock, raising chickens is time consuming. Adequate housing and fencing are required both contain the chickens and protect them from wildlife or pets. Hens can also scratch up valuable lawns and landscaping — to include your neighbor’s — if not confined. Chickens need to be fed and watered at least daily. Coops need to be cleaned consistently. Once hens begin laying, you will need to collect their eggs daily, wash them, and then refrigerate them.
Evaluate your lifestyle and determine if you have enough time, every day, to ensure your chickens are properly cared for. Generally, there are no “kennels” that will care for your chickens if you go on a vacation, so ensure you have a plan for someone to care for them while you are away. Unlike your garden, your chickens do not take a break in the winter. Chickens still need feed, non-frozen water, clean bedding, and adequate shelter in the winter months to stay healthy. Hens also tend to lay fewer eggs in winter (without supplemental lighting) — and they will eat more food to stay warm.
Keeping chickens can also get pricey. Your initial investment for a coop, fencing, feeders/waterers, a brooder, and heat lamps will add up — though these items can last for years with proper maintenance. Under NYS Ag and Markets law, chickens under 2 months old cannot be sold in any quantity less than 6, so plan on keeping at least 6 adult chickens. Your chicks will also not start laying eggs until 4.5 to 6 months old, meaning you will have paid for a lot of feed without getting any eggs in return. Once they do start to lay, you can expect to get about 1 egg per hen, per day. Consequently, six hens can produce more eggs than a typical household can use. Evaluate your household’s weekly egg usage and have a plan on how to use or store your eggs. By keeping track of your initial investment in materials, the chickens themselves, your time, feed costs, electricity usage for lamps, lighting, and egg refrigeration, you can do a basic cost analysis on how much your home-grown eggs actually cost. If you plan on selling your eggs, keep in mind that you will need to comply with New York State requirements for washing, cooling, labeling, and storing eggs.
If you want to get chickens just to save money on eggs, raising your own might not be the best option. One alternative would be purchasing eggs from local farms, which you can find in our local food guide. Nonetheless, raising your own chickens is immensely rewarding, has many benefits beyond just providing eggs, and can be a great project for the whole family. If you want to learn more about raising your own chickens, or starting a business raising chickens for eggs and/or meat contact your local CCE Office. We are happy to help you get started.
