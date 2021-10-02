WATERTOWN — A fundraiser for 4-H students in Jefferson County is set for Wednesday at Tractor Supply on Arsenal Street.
The Fall Paper Clover Campaign, running from Oct. 6 to 17 at Tractor Supply, 1125 Arsenal St., is a way to raise money so 4-H kids can attend camps and leadership opportunities.
Customers who go to Tractor Supply during the campaign can buy a paper clover at checkout, or online shoppers can donate directly. Roughly 90% of the money raised will support 4-H kids in New York state, while 10% will support kids nationally.
“Often times there are life changing 4-H youth development opportunities that are too expensive for youth to participate in without financial assistance,” said Stephanie Graf, 4-H Youth and Family Program leader. “The Tractor Supply Paper Clover Campaign gives more youth the ability to attend.”
