WATERTOWN — The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has promoted Amanda Root to executive director.
Ms. Root has worked for CCE for many years and has worked in parenting, nutrition, local foods, Fort Drum and operations areas since 2003, CCE said in a news release Thursday.
She has also lived and worked in the north country her whole life and values tight-knit communities, being close to her family and the region’s recreational opportunities, the release said. CCE said she brings knowledge of all program areas, successful grant writing skills and has strong leadership abilities.
Ms. Root graduated from the SUNY Oswego in 2001 and is a 2003 graduate of SUNY Potsdam.
The CCE board “is confident in Ms. Root’s ability to successfully lead CCE Jefferson,” the organization said in the release.
She will begin serving as executive director on Nov. 5.
