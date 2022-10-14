Cooperative Extension names Jefferson director

Amanda Root will take over as the next executive director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County on Nov. 5. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has promoted Amanda Root to executive director.

Ms. Root has worked for CCE for many years and has worked in parenting, nutrition, local foods, Fort Drum and operations areas since 2003, CCE said in a news release Thursday.

