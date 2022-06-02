WATERTOWN — A tradition will come to an end at Friday night’s Jefferson County Dairy Parade.
Say goodbye to the dairy princess, who will be making a final appearance at this year’s parade.
That’s why the event, which starts at 7 p.m. at Watertown High School, is honoring tradition.
The Dairy Princess Program will transform to a gender neutral promotional program with “dairy ambassadors” moving forward. It’s a move happening throughout the state.
Jefferson County Agricultural Coordinator Jay M. Matteson said all the past dairy princesses have been invited back to the parade this year. About nine will attend.
“It’s going to be a great parade,” he said.
As of Thursday morning, the parade is expected to feature 55 organizations. Eight high school marching bands and DownBeat Percussion, the official drumline of the Buffalo Bills, will march.
Cowlick Ice Cream will be handing out cups of ice cream to children along the parade route. It’s a parade tradition, Mr. Matteson said.
The Jefferson County Dairy Parade is a celebration of agriculture. It begins at Watertown High School and heads into the city on Washington Street, ending at Mullin Street. The judging stand is in front of the Dulles State Office Building on the 300 block of Washington Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.