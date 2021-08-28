WATERTOWN — Two Jefferson County dairy processing plants claimed 11 awards combined at the New York State Fair recently.
Great Lakes Cheese in Adams won seven awards, and HP Hood of LaFargeville earned four awards.
There are three award categories for different types of cheese, and Great Lakes won all three. The categories are current cheddar, aged cheddar and super-aged cheddar, and Great Lakes won gold and silver awards in each. It also won the Award of Excellence for its current cheddar cheese.
HP Hood took silver for its full-flat sour cream; and a silver and two golds for three of its cottage cheese products.
“Congratulations to the employees of both companies here in Jefferson County for the fantastic work they do making these delicious and healthy products,” said Jay M. Matteson, Jefferson County agriculture coordinator, in a statement. “These awards are also a reflection of our superior dairy farms in Jefferson County producing the highest quality milk daily that is sent to our dairy processing plants to make award winning products. Congratulations to everyone from the farms to the manufacturing employees for the excellence you exhibit.”
Great Lakes Cheese also recently submitted its whey protein concentrated powder to the World Dairy Expo and took first place.
