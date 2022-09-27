Jefferson County lawmakers decry state’s moves on guns, farm wages

Pistols are arranged at Van Tassel’s Gunsmithing in Evans Mills. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Board of Legislators is prepared to pass two resolutions denouncing recent actions, or threatened actions, taken by the state government.

On Tuesday, the board’s Finance and Rules Committee voted unanimously to pass both resolutions, one advocating for the state’s labor laws to continue enforcing 60-hour work weeks for farm laborers, and one denouncing the state’s recently passed Concealed Carry Improvement Act, which made sweeping changes to state gun laws.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.