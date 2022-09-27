WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Board of Legislators is prepared to pass two resolutions denouncing recent actions, or threatened actions, taken by the state government.
On Tuesday, the board’s Finance and Rules Committee voted unanimously to pass both resolutions, one advocating for the state’s labor laws to continue enforcing 60-hour work weeks for farm laborers, and one denouncing the state’s recently passed Concealed Carry Improvement Act, which made sweeping changes to state gun laws.
No legislators discussed either resolution during the meeting Tuesday, but no member of the board voted against the measures either.
The county’s resolution on farm worker overtime comes as the state Farm Laborers Wage Board voted last month to recommend that labor regulations in New York be adjusted to provide farm laborers overtime pay after working 40 hours in a week.
Currently, farm laborers only receive overtime pay after 60 hours of work in a week.
North country officials, farm owners and some laborers have come out against the recommendation, warning that it will dramatically increase costs for farmers in a market with notoriously thin profit margins.
Following the resolution’s passage, county agricultural coordinator Jay M. Matteson said he was happy to see Jefferson County using its voice.
“If we never exercise our voice, even though we know New York City and Albany aren’t listening to us on this one, we still have to exercise our voice,” he said. “Having the support of our county Board of Legislators is huge. We know they’re standing behind our agriculture industry, and it’s very appreciated.”
The wage board recommendation has no power unless it is enforced by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul or the state Commissioner of Labor Roberta Reardon. Neither have signaled what decision they intend to make, and Mr. Matteson said he hopes they choose to listen to the state’s agriculture industry.
“We can only hope that Gov. Hochul will listen to the people of upstate New York and not allow the overtime threshold to be reduced to 40 hours,“ he said.
The county’s resolution regarding the state’s new gun laws comes after the quick passage of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act. That legislation, which came after the U.S. Supreme Court moved to invalidate a century-old law that required those seeking concealed carry permits in New York to demonstrate a specific need to carry a weapon outside their home, tightens up the state’s concealed carry permitting process with other restrictions, notably banning most gun possession within state parks and leading many historical reenactors to abandon their performances over fears of legal penalties. Gov. Hochul later said historical reenactors would be able to continue their performances.
The county resolution specifically takes issue with the implementation of a test of the license applicants “moral character,” the expansion of the list of places in New York where guns may not be carried, and the requirement that license applicants submit their social media accounts to scrutiny.
“The Jefferson County Board of Legislators strongly supports the inalienable right to self-defense, the inalienable right to keep and bear arms, and the First, Second, Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution,” the resolution reads in part.
“The Board of Legislators is committed to pursue all legislative and legal remedies to overturn any unconstitutional infringements on the right to keep and bear arms, including joining litigation,” it continues.
Legislator Robert D. Ferris, R-Watertown, who represents the towns of Rutland and Watertown and is a member of the Finance and Rules Committee, said he supports the resolution because the state’s new laws are unconstitutional, a sentiment echoed by Legislator Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, who represents the southeastern part of the city of Watertown.
“There’s nobody on the Board that I’ve talked to who is in favor of the state’s law,” Mr. Ferris said.
Both resolutions are on track to pass with the full Board of Legislators at its meeting set for next Tuesday, Oct. 4.
