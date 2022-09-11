Join the effort to renew green spaces – Oswego County looking for input on tree planting projects

The Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning is partnering with the Atlantic States Legal Foundation to plant more trees and improve green spaces around the county. They are currently looking for planting proposals and partners from the public, businesses and organizations who are interested in joining this renewal. For more information, call 315-349-8295. Pictured is a completed tree planting project located in the city of Oswego. Photo courtesy of Karen Noyes.

OSWEGO COUNTY – Trees are an important part of the ecosystem. They clean the air and water, provide shade and regulate temperature. Trees reduce flooding, conserve energy and beautify streets. They provide food and house birds and other valued animals. Trees help people heal – physically and mentally. The list goes on.

To help bring all of these benefits to local communities, Atlantic States Legal Foundation (ASLF) – a longtime advocate for urban tree planting in Central New York – is working with the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning (CDTP) to look for new tree planting sites and partners.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.