NORTH LAWRENCE — Liberty Utilities is seeking regulatory approval to build a 2.5-mile gas line to a renewable natural gas source at the Stauffer dairy farm.
Liberty Utilities spokesperson Emily A. Burnett said the company anticipates the gas pipeline project will be complete by the end of the year. An anaerobic digester will turn the methane generated from that process into renewable natural gas.
“Utilizing the methane generated from Stauffer Farms in the town of Lawrence is one of the first projects Liberty is undertaking to help local farmers address their environmental challenges, as well as offer a new revenue stream for dairy farmers that benefits both our customers and the farmers,” Ms. Burnett said in an email. “Injecting (renewable natural gas) into our system will reduce some of the demand for conventional natural gas by acting as an interchangeable alternative. Since (renewable natural gas) is interchangeable with conventional natural gas, there are no updates needed to current gas infrastructure, aside from the main extension needed.”
The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency is in the early stages of helping the farm finance the project. The agency’s board on Feb. 22 voted to take the first steps in aiding Stauffer Farms, on County Route 54, to get tax-exempt bonds to help pay for the project.
“One of the potential financing avenues an IDA can bring to the project is the use of tax-exempt bond financing. This is a first-step resolution,” county IDA CEO Patrick J. Kelly said. “If the project is to utilize IDA bonds, this starts the clock on the project, cost and activities that can be eligible for the bond financing. We’d be looking at issuing bonds for the project that would enable the financing entities to utilize IDA financing structure to finance the project.”
He said to finalize the financing through the IDA, the IDA board will have to hold a public hearing and pass a final resolution.
“There’s still work that needs to be done to ensure the project costs would qualify for tax-exempt financing and then the developer chooses to utilize this mechanism,” Mr. Kelly said. “Everybody I think understands the importance of agriculture to the economy of St. Lawrence County and the north country. If there is a way for us to work with the farms and developers to help create an asset that can generate both revenue for our local farming businesses and a renewable natural gas source, it presents a pretty exciting opportunity for everybody.”
