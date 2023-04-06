Lawsuit claims waste discharges by Clayton farm

A national food and environmental protection group claims in a federal lawsuit that Wood Farms in Clayton is discharging waste into tributaries leading to the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario. Watertown Daily Times

CLAYTON — A national food and environmental protection group claims in a federal lawsuit that a dairy farm on County Route 9 is discharging waste into tributaries leading to the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.

Center for Food Safety Inc., Washington, D.C., filed action March 30 in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, against Wood Farms LLC, which is co-owned by Lyle J. Wood and Scott F. Bourcy.

