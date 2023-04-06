CLAYTON — A national food and environmental protection group claims in a federal lawsuit that a dairy farm on County Route 9 is discharging waste into tributaries leading to the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.
Center for Food Safety Inc., Washington, D.C., filed action March 30 in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, against Wood Farms LLC, which is co-owned by Lyle J. Wood and Scott F. Bourcy.
The suit alleges that the farm has violated and continues to violate the federal Clean Water Act and state pollution control laws by discharging pollutants, including animal wastes such as solid and liquid manure, and other waste products into waterways in violation of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.
It is claimed that the animal waste contains nitrogen, phosphorus, heavy metals, bacteria and other pathogens that present threats to public health and the environment. The manure discharges and other manure applications enter surface and ground waters that reach tributaries such as Wheeler Creek that leads to the St. Lawrence River and Kents Creek and Mud Bay that lead to Lake Ontario.
“Industrial dairies have been polluting the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario watershed for decades,” Charles M. Tebbutt, an attorney representing Center for Food Safety, said in a statement. “It’s time for them all to synthetically line lagoons and stop improper manure applications. The nitrogen and phosphorus from improper manure management have caused excessive algal growth that also leads to toxic blue-green algae slime in our rivers and lakes. Wood Farms is just one of many polluting mega-dairies.”
Mr. Wood counters that the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which has regulatory jurisdiction over discharge permits, has taken no enforcement actions since 2014 for issues that have been resolved. When the Center for Food Safety notified the farm in January that it was contemplating legal action over the recent alleged unpermitted discharges, DEC took the measure of writing a letter to the center indicating that its oversight had uncovered no violations, with its last inspection occurring in November.
“It’s disgusting in this day and age that you can sue someone who’s doing everything right,” Mr. Wood said.
The farm is classified as a concentrated animal feeding operation, of CAFO, presently milking about 1,250 cows. Mr. Wood’s family has been farming the County Route 9 land since 1945, with the farm being designated as a Dairy of Distinction since 1984 under the Northeast Dairy Farm Beautification Program, which recognizes well-kept farms that promote a good dairy industry image.
“You’re stewards of the land,” Mr. Wood said. “You’re supposed to take care of the land and the land will take care of you. You try to do the best thing possible.”
The lawsuit seeks a declaration that the farm has violated and continues to violate the Clean Water Act and, among other things, seeks to prevent the farm from discharging pollutants into water. It also asks for civil penalties to be ordered for any violations of the act.
