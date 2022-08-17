OSWEGO COUNTY - Marketing products using social media and the internet can unlock a world of benefits for businesses large and small, and in any industry, including agriculture. Whether it’s increasing public awareness of a brand, engaging more effectively with an audience, and simply saving yourself some money, the benefits are clear. Understanding how to use social media marketing (or SMM) to a business’ advantage can make all the difference in launching a successful SMM campaign.
Learn the ins and outs of SMM for your agricultural business at “It Just Clicks: Social Media Marketing and Agricultural Products”, a workshop hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego). Amanda Bickford, CCE Local Foods Marketing Specialist, will explain how to use, and what has changed about, Facebook, Instagram, and Google Business Profile so people can make the most of the many benefits of online and SMM marketing. Website creation will also be briefly covered and links to free online resources for further learning will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.