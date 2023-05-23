Lewis County reverting to Dairy Princess Program

Megan Klossner, left, was introduced as the 2022-23 Lewis County Dairy Ambassador at an ice cream social June 12 at the Turin Park. She is pictured with Hayden Hulbert, Junior Dairy Ambassador. Provided photo

LOWVILLE — Back are the sashes and the crowns as the Lewis County Dairy Committee brings back the Dairy Princess Program.

Last year, the board of the American Dairy Association North East, which administers the New York State Dairy Ambassador Program, adopted changes to make the program gender neutral.

