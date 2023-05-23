LOWVILLE — Back are the sashes and the crowns as the Lewis County Dairy Committee brings back the Dairy Princess Program.
Last year, the board of the American Dairy Association North East, which administers the New York State Dairy Ambassador Program, adopted changes to make the program gender neutral.
The Dairy Princess Program had been in existence for more than 60 years. Although only girls could hold the title of Dairy Princess, boys have been part of both county programs in the past as dairy ambassadors — or “dairy dudes.”
Under the new guidelines, the dairy ambassador competition took on a more professional look with the ambassadors wearing blazers.
After trying the new ambassador program for the past year, the Lewis County Dairy Program committee decided to revert to the Dairy Princess format.
“As a county we have decided to go back to what we all have passion for a Dairy Princess program,” said Reagan Burker, chair of Lewis County Dairy Princess Program. “We will be breaking off from the state and going back to the program many of us built and cherished.”
The program will continue to promote dairy farmers and the princess and her court will make public appearances and educate about the importance of dairy.
Committee member Windy Klossner, who grew up with the Dairy Princess program, supports the change.
“It’s our job to promote dairy and influence young and old on the importance of dairy,” Mrs. Klossner, 1994 Lewis County Dairy Princess, said. “The Dairy Ambassadors did not get the ‘wow’ factor the Dairy Princess did. Children don’t understand ambassador but princesses grab attention.”
Departing from the state program, the Lewis County Dairy Princess Program will lose some funding, however Mrs. Klossner said she feels the local program has enough community support to continue.
She noted the funding through the Dairy Industry Building during the Lewis County Fair with the Cheese Auction and ice cream sales garner enough to purchase chocolate milk for the program’s Refuel with Milk programs.
Current Lewis County Dairy Ambassador and past member of the Dairy Princess Court, Megan Klossner, said she has enjoyed and gained much from being in the program.
“It is a great way to get involved with the younger generations,” she said. “The younger generation is what’s going to be leading in the future so I think it’s important to educate them on dairy and urge industry as much as we can.”
She also supports reverting to the princess program.
“The word ambassador is hard for kids to connect to and without the crown and sash it’s hard to be recognized and make us stick out,” she said. “The word princess is kid friendly because they can automatically picture what a princess is where as they don’t know what a ambassador is. We miss being run up to by little kids and being called ‘Dairy Queen’ or ‘princess.’”
The Lewis County program is seeking county residents, age 9 to 21, who have a connection to the dairy industry to become dairy advocates. For the pageant, scheduled for 1 p.m. June 11 at the 3-G Fire Department, 6229 Blue St., Glenfield, contestants must be age 16 or older.
The contest includes an interview, answering questions about the dairy industry and a demonstration of school presentation.
During the demonstration, contestants may dress the part of an iconic dairy industry figure such as farmer or a cow or use props that would grab children’s attention as they convey the message of the importance of milk and the dairy industry. The 15-minute presentation should be geared for children in preschool to third grade. Contestants’ presentation address the nine essential vitamins and minerals in dairy products and gives information on the dairy industry.
For more information about the Dairy Princes Program, visit the https://www.facebook.com/LewisCountyDairyPrinces/ or call Ms. Burker at 315-778-7311.
The public is invited to the Dairy Princess pageant at which light snacks and ice cream sundaes will be served.
