CANTON — Most people think of compost as something you pick up at the farm and garden store each spring. For others, composting is a backyard project, a way to make something useful from food scraps and yard waste.
No matter the perception, many people believe composting is going to become part of nearly everybody’s life.
The Canton Sustainability Committee has been talking about composting for several years, Village Trustee Carol S. Pynchon said. That talk eventually led to the village’s food waste pilot program that launched three years ago and is still going despite several setbacks.
This year alone, the shed that protected the waste bin and supported the device that allowed residents to lift the lids of the bin has been blown over in windstorms twice.
This summer, the project started producing compost, but it is not quite to the pace that was envisioned.
Meanwhile, the world of composting has been on the move.
On Jan. 1, New York’s Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law went into effect.
The law requires businesses and institutions that generate an annual average of 2 tons or more of wasted food per week to donate excess edible food and recycle all remaining food scraps if they are within 25 miles of an organics recycler (composting facility, anaerobic digester, etc.).
The law does not include New York City (which already has a local law in place requiring the diversion of food scraps from disposal), hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, K-12 schools or farms.
The idea of a municipal composting program was harder to pull off than many thought, Ms. Pynchon said.
“We got started in fits and starts,” Ms. Pynchon said. “We have learned a lot and realized that we probably didn’t do a lot of the foundational work to get that started.”
The original thought was that the village would be able to help people keep their food scraps out of the waste stream and return a usable product to residents in the form of compost.
“Our enthusiasm outpaced our diligence,” Ms. Pynchon said.
This year, despite the problem with the shed being blown down, part of the mission is being fulfilled. The food waste is being taken to littleGrasse Foodworks on Miner Street Road, where it is being made into compost for use on the farm there.
While it is working better than before, there are still problems.
Robert J. Washo, operator of littleGrasse, said there was not enough carbon or dry waste being added to the food waste. Before the shed blew down there was a trash can filled with wood shavings. People dropping off waste were supposed to put a scoop or two on their scraps, but it wasn’t enough. Now there is a pile of wood chips next to the bin, but a pitch fork to aid in getting the chips on the food has gone missing. The village has also issued a notice that too much contamination, such as plastic, has been getting into the bin.
Still, it is a start, Ms. Pynchon said. Her prediction is that it will not be long before the state starts to look to municipalities to come up with a residential food waste solution to match what is being required of the large producers.
Compost for Good, part of ADK Action, is ready to help smaller institutions set up a composting system.
In 2015, the Adirondack North Country Association was awarded a grant from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to build a drum composter for Camp Treetops at the North Country School in Lake Placid.
John H. Culpepper, who was then the director of facilities and sustainability at the school, knew he wanted one and knew he could build one.
Jennifer L. Perry, who is now the project grant manager for Compost for Good, and was then working for the Adirondack North Country Association, said with the grant they were able to find a builder to work with Mr. Culpepper to build the composter for much less than what a commercial model would cost.
“It did so beautifully that NYSERDA gave us money to build three more composters,” Ms. Perry said.
That resulted in four composters that are 4 feet wide, 20 feet long and can handle thousands of pounds of food waste per week, Ms. Perry said.
The success of the composter and its ease of use created a lot of interest, which created the need for an organization, Compost for Good, Ms. Perry said.
“Our primary goal is to help anyone who is interested in community-scaled composting.” Mr. Culpepper said.
Community-scaled, he said, could be composting food scraps from 50 people to 5,000 people.
Mr. Culpepper’s composter plans are open-sourced and available to anyone.
One of Compost for Good’s composters is installed at Hermon-Dekalb Central School, where science teacher Edie Seymour runs the program.
The composter is located inside a shipping container behind the school.
Each day, Ms. Seymour said, students bring food waste from the cafeteria, weigh it, put it into the drum, add the appropriate amount of sawdust, put the data in a log book and turn the drum.
It takes about 28 days for the waste to process and come out the back end of the composter as nearly complete compost.
The product needs to cure a little longer in a pile behind the school before it is used on school gardens and to top-dress the lawns and playing fields around the school.
The sawdust comes from an Amish saw mill near the school.
Ms. Seymour said the composter can handle about 300 pounds of food waste per day.
She knows how long it takes food waste to get through the machine because she has experimented with different food scraps by putting them in Wiffle balls at one end waiting for them to come out the other.
“We are always trying new things. Does that compostable tray compost?” she said. “A lot of it does.”
Ms. Seymour said she gets about 120 pounds of food scraps from the cafeteria each day and is hoping to open up the composter for some public use.
At SUNY Canton, associate professor Rajiv Narula, who teaches chemistry and environmental science, helped students set up a system to take pre-consumer food waste from the university kitchens and yard waste from the facilities department to be mixed in a pair of concrete bunkers behind the college’s athletics facilities.
They use of a two-bunker system is simple, Mr. Narula said. One bunker gets filled with material and turned once a week or so with a front-end loader, and the second bunker gets filled while the first bunker is turning into compost. So one is being filled while the other is being finished and used.
Pre-consumer food waste is used, he said, to control the contents. The college wants to avoid using meat and fats, mainly because they attract vermin in an open-air setting.
A student club, the Environmental Change Organization, set up the system about seven years ago using two grants for about $1,000 to buy the bunkers from Whitherbee and Whalen.
In the beginning, Mr. Narula said, they were carefully weighing the food waste and then asking the facilities department to deliver yard waste to fit the right ratio for the composting to work.
“Pretty soon we realized that the bacteria were good enough in any ratio, they will still work and we didn’t have to spend too much time fine tuning it.”
Cory Vineyard can be found most Fridays at the Canton Farmers Market at a booth that accepts food waste from residents.
“I am not expecting a lot of people to participate,” he said. “But, it is a good place to start talking to people and see how much interest there is.”
He said he was watching the way the state law for food waste has been progressing and thinks there might be a business opportunity.
Vermont recently passed a law requiring residents to separate their food scraps from the waste stream, he said.
“I think it is going to get tighter here, too,” Mr. Vineyard said.
Besides the business opportunity, the topic is something he said he is interested in. He has some family land that has severely depleted soil.
“I’ve got 225 acres that I am not doing very much with and I thought maybe I could start with some windrows,” he said. “It seems like a low-risk proposition.”
It makes sense to get interested in composting, Mr. Vineyard said.
“Right now we’re paying somebody to take away our food scraps. They are getting put into landfills. We have to invest in state-of-the-art landfill infrastructure to capture the methane (created by the food scraps) which is a greenhouse gas,” he said. “If we are composting it, we are getting rid of those expenses and that environmental damage and we are adding a resource to our local economy. We are paying to get it taken away and right now we are paying to have compost brought in from Vermont for local farmers and gardeners.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.