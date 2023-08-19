LOWVILLE — The Northern New York Agricultural Development Program is collaborating with the International Maple Grading School and Quality Control Program to offer a full day of hands-on maple education for beginning and advanced maple producers. The highly-requested training combines science-based instruction with intensive hands-on activities on how to accurately grade maple syrup and maple products and other quality control measures. The program will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Lewis County Education Center, 7395 East Road.
The day-long program includes sessions on accurately grading maple syrup, the chemistry of the different maple grade colors, standard flavors, the cause of off flavors and how to detect them, density and equipment, clarity and filtering, and food safety.
Pre-registration is required; space is limited. This special presentation of the International Maple Grading School and Quality Control Program is being offered for $20 per person with lunch and training materials included. This program typically costs $100 per person.
To register online, visit http://wdt.me/DAYkhr. To register by mail, request the registration form from Uihlein Maple Research Forest Director Adam D. Wild at 518-523-9337, adw94@cornell.edu or Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County Executive Director Michele Ledoux at 315-376-5270, mel14@cornell.edu.
Funding for the Northern New York Agricultural Development Program is supported by the state Legislature through the state Assembly and administrated by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets. The results of recent agricultural development program maple, beech, and birch syrup production research projects are posted at https://www.nnyagdev.org under the Maple tab.
The International Maple Grading School and Quality Control Program is supported by the International Maple Syrup Institute and the North American Maple Syrup Council.
