Maple grading, quality control program offered

The Northern New York Agricultural Development Program is collaborating with the International Maple Grading School and Quality Control Program to offer a full day of hands-on maple education on Sept. 7. Photo courtesy of Scott St. Mary

LOWVILLE — The Northern New York Agricultural Development Program is collaborating with the International Maple Grading School and Quality Control Program to offer a full day of hands-on maple education for beginning and advanced maple producers. The highly-requested training combines science-based instruction with intensive hands-on activities on how to accurately grade maple syrup and maple products and other quality control measures. The program will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Lewis County Education Center, 7395 East Road.

The day-long program includes sessions on accurately grading maple syrup, the chemistry of the different maple grade colors, standard flavors, the cause of off flavors and how to detect them, density and equipment, clarity and filtering, and food safety.

