WATERTOWN — Massey Ranch is hosting a free fall open house this weekend and the following weekend with hayrides, pallets of pumpkins and all things maple for sale in its sugar shanty. It’s all part of the Fall Maple Tour organized by the New York State Maple Producers Association.
With hopes of supplementing for spring events canceled due to COVID-19, NYSMPA coordinated with about 50 farms across the state that will each host their own fall activities, giving people a chance to get out and experience New York state maple syrup before the season comes to a close.
“We’ve never had a fall thing,” said Shawn E. Massey, owner of Massey Ranch. “We happen to grow pumpkins too, so that worked out for me because I am open in the fall for pumpkins anyways.”
Although Mr. Massey is used to a packed house at his farm’s spring events, Massey Ranch intentionally kept its Facebook advertisements to a minimum in an attempt to limit the number of visitors and make social distancing easier for everyone.
While event details vary from farm to farm, the NYSMPA has promised participating farms will comply with recommended COVID-19 precautions and asks all visitors to wear masks.
Yancey’s Sugarbush in Croghan and Finen Maple Products in Norwood are two other farms in the tri-county region participating in the statewide initiative.
Through Sunday, Oct. 18, people can visit mapleweekend.nysmaple.com to see a map of the farms and event details to plan their visits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.