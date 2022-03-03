POTSDAM — Last year spoiled many things, and maple syrup season was one of them. With the new season nearly here, producers hope this year will prove better than last.
“To say last year was not a great year does not do it justice,” said Gavin M. MacKellar, owner of MacK Maple Supply in Potsdam. “It was horrible, historically bad, and not just locally but across the industry from Minnesota to New Brunswick.”
Mr. MacKellar said a few factors contributed to the bone-dry sap production, but paramount was the drought in 2020.
“The summer of 2020 we were in a significant drought, and even in the winter we were in a drought, although people didn’t notice as much because crops don’t grow during that time,” he said.
Since maple sap is 98% water, he said there was not enough sap because there was not enough water in the ground for trees to suck up. Also, he said trees can’t make much sugar during droughts because in order for photosynthesis to take place, a tree needs sunlight, carbon dioxide and, crucially, water.
“No water means no sugar,” Mr. MacKellar said.
With little water and little sugar flowing through the trees, the fate of maple syrup last year was doomed from the start.
Not that it was all gloomy, or gloomy for all.
Mr. MacKellar said the pandemic caused a lot of smaller producers to try tapping.
“On any given year, maybe 50 to 80% of backyard producers tap, but last year it was 90%,” he said.
He also said demand has exploded.
“The pandemic overall has been good for the maple industry,” hesaid. “In 2020, demand jumped 20%, and again in 2021.”
As a result, he said the Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers — or FPAQ, which he described as a “cartel” — will allow more taps to be installed.
“There’s not a lot of maple syrup sitting around at this point,” he said.
Some local producers were spared last year’s wrath.
“Last season was bad for a lot of people, but it wasn’t as bad of a year as I thought it was going to be,” said Bruce C. Thompson, who along with his wife, Kim A. Thompson, runs Southville Maples near Stockholm. “Some of my friends made a quarter of what they normally do, and we were fortunate.”
Last year, he said, they produced 2,450 gallons of maple syrup. The year before it was 2,936. This year, his goal is to make 3,000 gallons.
“I’m anticipating a decent sugar season, so we added a few taps and my goal is to make 3,000 gallons of syrup,” Mr. Thompson said.
Mr. MacKellar also anticipates an abundant harvest.
“Right now we’ve got a lot of water in the ground. Rivers are up, and groundwater is high, so in terms of water availability it’s looking promising,” he said.
“Of course,” he added, “it’s still highly susceptible to the weather. If it’s 75 degrees for a week in March, then that could be it.”
Mr. MacKellar said the typical maple season starts the first or second week of March and lasts about a month.
“We’re not running behind or late, and everything looks good,” he said. “You could kind of say we’re already in season, since some large producers have made a bit already, but it’s getting exciting here in the maple world.”
“We’re all tapped,” Mr. Thompson said, “but we haven’t had enough warm weather to do any more than that, and we haven’t had sap yet.”
He predicted it will be close to the third weekend in March before syrup-making can begin.
“Right now,” Mr. Thompson said, “we are waiting on Mother Nature.”
In the meantime, he said he’s tinkering with a few projects in the sugar house, which includes a new bubbler that can make syrup one grade lighter. That will expand the selection of products Southville sells, which already includes syrup, maple cream, maple cotton candy, maple sugar and molded sugar candies.
Southville Maples can be reached at 315-244-1355. Mr. Thompson said visitors are always welcome — especially during Maple Weekend the last two weekends of March.
“On Maple Weekend, visitors can see all aspects of maple making, from the tapping of the trees to sap collecting to the boiling of the sap into syrup,” said Michele E. Ledoux, executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County.
Maple syrup producers across the north country will hold open houses with demonstrations and products on sale one or both weekends on March 19 and 20 and March 26 and 27.
For a full list of Maple Weekend participants and more information visit www.mapleweekend.nysmaple.com.
