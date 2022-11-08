Massena Electric fights ash borer

A Massena Electric Department contractor begins the process of taking down an ash tree on Grove Street in an effort to fight the emerald ash borer. Courtesy of Massena Electric Department

MASSENA — The Massena Electric Department is fighting back against the emerald ash borer.

The Massena Electric Utility Board has committed $25,000 to remove ash trees that have been impacted by the invasive beetle native to Asia that targets and kills ash trees. Many experts believe the emerald ash border gained traction in the upper Midwest before migrating to the province of Ontario and now the Northeast United States.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.