MASSENA — The Massena Electric Department is fighting back against the emerald ash borer.
The Massena Electric Utility Board has committed $25,000 to remove ash trees that have been impacted by the invasive beetle native to Asia that targets and kills ash trees. Many experts believe the emerald ash border gained traction in the upper Midwest before migrating to the province of Ontario and now the Northeast United States.
MED’s main focus is on trees that are located near its power lines, and Massena Electric Utility Board Chairman James M. Shaw said there are many to deal with.
“We have a lot of ash trees that are in public areas and a great deal on private property throughout the community. MED has to start taking down the most unstable and diseased ash trees that are near our lines,” Mr. Shaw said.
MED Deputy Superintendent Matthew Gray said that not attacking the problem could lead to problems with the department’s reliability.
“We’ve been monitoring the actions and guidance of the St. Lawrence County EAB Task Force for a number of years. It is time for us to act on some of the most dangerous trees before it affects our reliability,” he said.
An infested ash tree is deprived of water and nutrients when adult beetles lay eggs on the surface of the bark, and once hatched, flat-headed larvae bore through the bark to feed on the tree’s tissue. As larvae tunnel through the tissue, disrupting water and nutrient transport, snaking pathways become visible.
Without adequate water and nutrient dispersion, the tree weakens and is eventually prone to collapse. Most infested trees die within two to four years, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.
“As the ash trees become diseased, they become brittle. This condition will make the trees more susceptible to damage during high wind events. As the disease progresses within the tree, they become a bit more difficult to remove. That is why proactive removal of diseased trees is the best solution at this time,” Mr. Gray said.
Massena Electric will be contacting residents who have ash trees near its power lines. MED will work with the residents to remove the trees in the least intrusive manner possible. Customers will have the option of keeping the wood or having MED remove the wood for them, and MED will work with the resident to replant another tree.
MED Superintendent Andrew J. McMahon said that removing trees is contrary to what MED likes to do.
“We recognize the importance of trees for the beauty of our community and for energy efficiency. So, I hope homeowners recognize we have not made this decision lightly. As we are removing these trees, MED will be working with homeowners to replant trees to fill the void left by the removal,” he said.
