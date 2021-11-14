Master Gardener Volunteer Training Course to be offered January 2022

MEXICO - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE of Oswego) will offer a Master Gardener Volunteer (MGV) Training Course for new student master gardeners. The training course will be offered online through Moodle to give students more flexibility with their personal schedules. The class will start next January and run through May. Students will work through the online course materials through Cornell’s Garden-Based Learning Library on the first and third week of each month. This will be followed up with virtual learning sessions through Zoom on Wednesday evenings on the second and fourth week of each month. During each follow up session, students will come together to review key knowledge checks, participate in class discussion, work through hands-on activities and listen to special speakers present on various topics.
The MGV Training Course will cover all aspects of horticulture and is open to anyone with a passion for gardening and a willingness to volunteer in the community. Students must complete a final project and contribute 50 hours of volunteer time per year through the oversight of CCE of Oswego County Master Gardener Volunteer Program. The fee is $200, which includes access to course materials from Cornell’s Garden-Based Learning Library, as well as other related cost of running the program. If interested in becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer, contact Joshua Vrooman, Agricultural Community Educator for CCE of Oswego County at jwv33@cornell.edu or 315-963-7286 ext. 200 to set up an interview.
Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs. For more information call 315-963-7286 or go online to www.thatscooperativeextension.org.
