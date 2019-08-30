McCadam Cheese earned five medals — including one gold — at the 2019 dairy competition that was held recently at the Great New York State Fair, state Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced Thursday.
Seventeen New York state companies took home gold for products judged in 26 classes.
McCadam, which manufactures cheeses at its plant in Chateaugay, swept the Flavored Natural Cheese category, with its horseradish cheddar taking the gold, its pepper jack taking the silver and its smoky bacon cheddar earning an award of excellence.
The company also received awards of excellence for its medium cheddar in the Current Cheddar category and for its extra sharp select -9 in the Super Aged Cheddar category.
“We were thrilled with the results of this year’s New York State Fair. New York is not only where our naturally aged cheeses are made, but also where all of our farmers call home,” said McCadam spokesman Nate Formalarie. “To win awards for quality speaks to the care our farms take in producing high quality milk and in turn the hard work our creamery employees put in to turn the milk into award-winning dairy products.”
McCadam Cheese is owned by Agri-Mark, a leading dairy farmer cooperative in the Northeast.
During the fair’s 43rd Annual Dairy Day celebration, held in the fair’s Empire Room, 34 processors and manufacturers from across the state were awarded gold and silver and awards of excellence. This year there were 234 entries from 44 different exhibitors, including processors that are NYS Grown & Certified.
The entries were evaluated by eight judges from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Cornell University, Vivolac and Wegmans.
Winners of the competition will be displayed in the Dairy Products Building next to the Butter Sculpture.
“Congratulations to our winners and to all of our participants for making so many fine products that put New York State on the map as a leader in dairy in the United States,” Ball said in the announcement. “This competition gives us a chance to highlight just a sliver of the products that use milk from our nearly 4,500 dairy producers throughout the state.”
New York is a top producer of dairy products in the country, and dairy is the state’s number one agricultural sector, according to a news release announcing the winners.
New York has nearly 4,000 dairy farms with a total of 623,000 dairy cows. In 2017, 14.9 billion pounds of milk was produced, approximately 7% of the country’s total milk supply, making New York the third-largest dairy producing state in the nation.
New York is also a leading producer in the country of sour cream, cottage cheese, and creamed cheese.
Total cheese production, excluding cottage cheeses, also continues to grow, accounting for more than 800 million pounds last year.
