NORTH BANGOR — Merry Den Alpaca Farm will host an open farm weekend today and Sunday at 806 County Route 53.
Peter McElwain and his wife Sue, who have run the farm since 2007, encourage everyone to attend, view live demonstrations and learn about the farm lifestyle.
