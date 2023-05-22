Spring has sprung, the growing season has begun and farmers markets are sure to follow. Communities throughout Lewis County and in Carthage will once again hold weekly markets this summer, some opening this weekend:
CARTHAGE FARMERS MARKET
Where: Farmers Market Pavilion, Riverside Drive, Carthage
When: 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Fridays from May 26 to Oct. 13
Contact: Claire Vanover, Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, call or text 315-493-3590; email carthagenychamber@gmail.com
The market includes locally grown vegetables, herbs, meats and garden plants as well as local crafts.
Vendors include: AJ’s Emporium with sustainable shopping, bulk homegrown herbs, homemade soaps; Red Barn Meats with a variety of meat and eggs; Jeanne’s Quilts and Crafts with quilts, burp towels, bibs, pot holders; Chicory Hill Farm with produce, eggs, honey; The Copper Cakery for baked goods; Martin Road North Gardens for produce, flowers, fruit and spices; Kimple Property Services, not-for-profit, Bible-based literature; First Baptist Carthage: display table with free children’s crafts.
New vendors are welcome but must apply and be approved through the Farmers Market committee.
“People should visit the Farmers Market not only to support local farmers and crafters but to learn more about the goods they are buying,” said market manager Claire Vanover. “It’s also a great way to get out and meet other members of the community.”
Adjacent to the Black River and Long Falls Park, it offers space to have lunch with items purchased from the market.
The market also plans special events including a field trip to the market by Carthage Elementary second graders and book sale by Carthage Free Library on June 2.
Autumn Glory, a celebration of the harvest, will be held Oct. 6 with plans for entertainment by the 10th Mountain Division Band.
The new chamber director is planning to reestablish the Kids Zone in midsummer.
On the opening day of the market, Carthage Area Rescue Squad, Riverside Drive, will be holding a chicken barbecue starting at 11 a.m. with $8 for a half and $12 for a dinner. All proceeds will be donated to Simons Agway to help with the loss of their business.
HARRISVILLE FARMERS MARKET
Where: Scenic View off Route 3, Harrisville
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays starting May 27 through mid-October
Contact: Laura LaPlantney, 315-777-1689 or lauralaplatney@aol.com
The market offers seasonal produce, plants, flowers, flea market items, homemade soaps, jewelry and crafts.
LOWVILLE FARM & CRAFT MARKET
Where: Forest Park Pavilion, Lewis County Fairgrounds, 5485 Bostwick St., Lowville
When: Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 through Sept. 30; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7 and 14; the market will set up at Tractor Supply, 5710 Number Four Road, Lowville, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 and July 22.
The market consists of locally grown produce, packaged meats, baked goods, goat cheese and products along with cheese curd and milk, honey and maple syrup. Many homemade crafts along with plants and flowers.
Every year a customer appreciation day is held with a raffle of products from the market and a children’s day during which a raffle is held for a girl’s and boy’s bicycle.
“Our market is always growing with new products so it’s best to stroll on in and check out all of the vendors,” said market manager Rhonda Farney. “All craft products are handmade. We do not allow direct sales such as Tupperware. Our vendors take pride in their creations and do beautiful work. The food offered is of high quality. We are a friendly group and enjoy meeting and talking with our customers.”
LEWIS COUNTY GENERAL HOSPITAL FARMERS MARKET
Where: Parking lot No. 1 North State Street, near Lewis County Search and Rescue
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, June 8 to Oct. 12
Contact: Darcy Zehr, 315-376-5225; dzehr@lcgh.net
The market features healthy foods with no crafters.
“I request that the majority of what the vendors sell is healthy as I wanted it to fit with our mission at the hospital to help the people of Lewis County and surrounding communities in achieving their highest level of health and wellness,” said Darcy Zehr, the market manager.
LYONS FALLS FARMERS MARKET
Where: Park Pavilion, Riverside Park, 6904 Laura St., Lyons Falls
When: The market will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday; June 13 to Oct. 3.
Contact: Katie Liendecker, cliendecker@gmail.com for nonprofits, farmers and bakers; and Patty Corey, lucycatmcalpine@icloud.com for crafts.
The Lyons Falls Farmers Market, organized by Lyons Falls ALIVE, is planning to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony, at 11 a.m. June 13, to open its market and to recognize the addition of adjustable curtains around two sides of the pavilion to keep out the elements.
More than 30 vendors and several nonprofits with booths offering free information about their services have committed to attending the market. Lunch will be available for purchase from the Lyons Falls Fire Department at the park from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekly.
The market accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program EBT cards. The market also participates in the Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
The market is accepting applications for farmers, bakers and craft vendors until June 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.