More than 11% of Franklin Co. now in agricultural district

Andrew Bilow, of Bilow Farm on County Route 24 in Malone, greets some of the nearly 2,000 cows in one of the barns on the family-run dairy farm. Richard Rosentreter/Malone Telegram

MALONE — More than 1,300 acres will be added to Franklin County’s agricultural district, legislators learned Thursday in a public hearing prior to their regular meeting. The additions mean that more than 11% of the county are now in the agriculture district, and brings the total acreage of the agriculture district to just over 120,964.

According to the state Department of Agriculture and Markets website, counties manage the preliminary stages of creation or modification of an agricultural district. After the county submits a resolution approving or modifying a district, the department commissioner certifies that a district meets the purpose and intent of the Agricultural District Law.

