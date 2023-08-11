MALONE — Friday was the final day of cattle shows at this year’s Franklin County Fair, capping a successful week at the new cattle barn and show ring.
State funding went towards the upgrades at the new cattle barn and show ring, with state funds also going to cover the costs of pouring a new cement floor at the existing cattle barn next door, according to Scott Pickering, the cattle department head of the Franklin County Agricultural Society.
“It used to be a whole show ring now it is three quarters barn, housing cows, and the rest is a show ring,” Pickering said, “We used to have Holsteins on one half of the week and color breeds on the other. Now they are here all together, all week, and we show them all together not in separate shows. It makes for a better show and it helps the cows get adjusted to the fair so they can eat, bag up more for show day and gives people a chance to enjoy the fair instead of rushing around.”
Pickering said there was a good turnout with 203 cows taking part in this year’s fair.
“That’s a good number,” he said, “The weather has been pretty good this week, not as hot as last year, which helps the cows, we can adjust to that a lot easier, it’s harder for them to adjust.”
According to Pickering, he has received positive feedback on the changes to the buildings.
“They love it,” he said, “Attendance has been real good, we have had a lot of people walking through the barns.”
Pickering said part of the changes at the new barn and show ring were expanding windows, adding doors, increasing air flow and improving visibility.
“It gives it more light, we changed the lights too, they are LED instead of the florescent,” Pickering said, adding this was the first year cows had been housed in the same barn as the show ring, “There’s a lot more air flowing through here, it is cooler, the ceiling is higher, the windows are bigger, it’s more open.”
According to Pickering, seven breeds of cattle are shown at the fair.
Pickering said Friday was the last day for showing the cows with the cows heading out tomorrow night.
“It was a pretty good year for the cows,” he said, “I’m not sure why we had so many this year, maybe having a new facility and maybe by putting the breeds together it helped. We are going to have a supreme champion this year, that means every breed has a grand champion, then they go back in and compete against each other, all the breeds, for the best one of all the breeds. This is our first year of doing that with the Holsteins.”
