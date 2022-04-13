New edition of Oswego County agriculture economic impact brochure now available

OSWEGO COUNTY - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) announced that a new edition of the “Economic Impact of Oswego County Agriculture” brochure is now available. This brochure is produced by CCE Oswego and outlines in detail the contribution of the county’s agriculture industry to the local economy.
Available in print and online as a PDF document, the brochure explores the economic impact of the many types of agriculture that take place within the county. This latest revision features a completely new design for ease of use.
Look for the print edition of the brochure at the CCE Oswego office in Mexico, as well as at county events, local farmers markets, and the offices of partner organizations. Additionally, a PDF version is available online at CCE Oswego’s website, http://thatscooperativeextension.org/agriculture/ag-economic-development. For more information about agriculture in Oswego County, call the CCE Oswego office at (315) 963-7286 or email ejk247@cornell.edu or jwv33@cornell.edu.
Individuals requiring special needs can call the CCE Oswego County office for assistance in making accommodations. Call (315) 963-7286 or visit thatscooperativeextension.org to learn more about CCE Oswego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.