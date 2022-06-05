New fourth edition of CCE Oswego’s Harvest Guide announced, ag businesses can sign up now

OSWEGO COUNTY - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) has announced that a fourth edition of the Oswego County Harvest Guide is in development and expected to be released in late summer this year. Produced by CCE Oswego, the Oswego County Harvest Guide serves as the county’s directory of local farms, farmers markets, and agricultural products.
The Harvest Guide offers an opportunity for local agricultural businesses to communicate their presence to new and existing customers. Using an accessible, distinctive list-and-map format, the guide colorfully outlines participating businesses’ products, locations, contact information, and more. It is prominently displayed and offered year-round to visitors of county events, at the CCE Oswego office, and the offices of partner organizations.
Local agricultural businesses who engage in direct-to-consumer sales are encouraged to register to be included for a fee of $39 and will be provided with copies to display and hand out at farmers markets and their shops and farm stands.
The Oswego County Harvest Guide is an ongoing project that represents CCE Oswego’s commitment to increase public awareness of, and access to, local Oswego County agriculture and food. For more information about the Oswego County Harvest Guide, or if people operate an agricultural business in Oswego County and are interested in being included, contact Erich Keena, Ag Economic Development Specialist, at 315-963-7286 ext. 203 or ejk247@cornell.edu.
Look for the new edition this summer and fall at local farmers markets, county events and organization offices, and the CCE Oswego office in Mexico. Additionally, a pdf version and list of participating producers will be available on CCE Oswego’s website, thatscooperativeextension.org.
Individuals requiring special needs can call the CCE Oswego County office for assistance in making accommodations. Call 315-963-7286 or visit thatscooperativeextension.org and facebook.com/OswegoCCE to learn more about CCE Oswego.
