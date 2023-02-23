ALBANY — The overtime threshold for farm workers in New York has officially been lowered, from 60 hours to 40 hours per week.

Over the course of the next nine years, the total hours a farm laborer can work before becoming eligible for overtime pay will drop by four hours every other year, until reaching 40 hours per week in 2032. On the first day of 2024, the overtime threshold will be set at 56 hours per week.

