Pulaski to host New York state pawpaw conference

Pawpaw, North America’s forgotten fruit, is the largest native edible fruit.

PULASKI - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego County) and Cornell Cooperative Extension Harvest NY (CCE Harvest NY) will host a state-wide conference on a native fruit called pawpaw (Asimina triloba). The conference will be held from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the historic Kallet Theater in Pulaski.

Pawpaw is the largest edible fruit native to North America. It looks tropical and has a flavor most commonly associated with mango and banana. Its natural habitat extends from Michigan and New York to as far south as northern Florida, and as far west as Oklahoma and Kansas. While the fruit looks and tastes tropical, it can withstand cold temperatures down to USDA hardiness zone 5 and can be grown alongside other fruits right here in upstate New York. There are even historical records dating back to the 19th century showing that pawpaw was discovered in southern Oswego County near the Three Rivers Area. Today, however, most of the wild pawpaws are located in the western portion of the state. While pawpaws were grown by Indigenous Peoples in the past, sadly they became North America’s forgotten fruit.

