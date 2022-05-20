CANTON — Summer is awakening farmers markets across the north country from their winter hibernation. Here’s what to know about this year’s farmers markets in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties.
Some markets in St. Lawrence County have already begun.
The Potsdam market began last week, and is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in Ives Park.
Ogdensburg’s market takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays at 2321 Ford St. Extension.
According to GardenShare’s local food guide, the Ogdensburg market may operate other days, but updates can be found on its Facebook page.
Massena’s market starts in July, and takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays at 105 Harte Haven Plaza.
Hammond’s market starts June 15, and will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Gouverneur’s farmers market starts June 3, and will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the village park on Main Street.
Canton’s market starts May 27, and is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday at the village park.
The Akwesasne market starts June 18, and is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at 580 Route 37, Hogansburg.
Most of the markets accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program EBT, Double Up Food Bucks, and Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks. Some small changes are coming to the Potsdam, Canton and Gouverneur markets, according to Carlene L. Doane, executive director of GardenShare.
“GardenShare is taking on a shared market management for those markets,” she said. “So instead of each one having its own manager, it will be one person managing all three.”
Ms. Doane said this will help streamline the market for vendors and customers who might have questions or concerns, and therefore don’t need to wonder who to approach.
“If a customer has concerns, it’s going through one person now instead of three,” she said.
Ms. Doane encouraged people to attend their local farmers market.
“The markets are a source of local, healthy, fresh food that supports our local farmers and economy,” she said. “If we can get more people to eat more healthy food, that’s helping everyone to improve.”
In Lewis County, the Lowville farmers market begins June 2, and is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Forest Park Pavilion.
In Jefferson County, Watertown’s Wednesday farmers market opens May 25, and is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the Dulles State Office Building on Washington Street.
Kayla S. Perry, president of the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce, said opening day next Wednesday will feature musician Dave Scanlin from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
She said the market will have live music every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The music schedule is posted online at www.watertownfarmandcraft.com.
“We’re getting to a point where we can gather without having to worry about social distancing,” she said.
She said the market will include a return of fan-favorite vendors, booths and food trucks.
“We’re excited to have people come back and join us. We’re ready to get back to the market that you expect and bring our community out to enjoy local,” she said.
Watertown’s Saturday farmers market starts June 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the JB Wise Pavilion on the Black River Parkway.
The Cape Street Market opens May 31, and is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Cape Vincent Village Green.
The Carthage farmers market starts May 27, and will be from 1 to 6 p.m. every Friday at the pavilion on Riverside Drive. Rebecca J. Wallen, executive director of the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, said the market will have live music from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Clayton market opens June 2, and is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the village park.
The Alexandria Bay market starts May 27 and is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at the Kinney Drugs parking area.
The Lyme Community Center market begins June 3, and is from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays at 12030 Route 12E in Chaumont.
