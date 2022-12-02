CANTON — Populations of grass and shrubland bird species have plummeted due to some agricultural developments and practices.
To change this, Northern New York Audubon launched a small farm grant program to support bird conservation.
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 4:46 pm
The program will provide grants of up to $1,500 to farmers in the St. Lawrence and Champlain valleys, as well as the northern Adirondacks, to “improve bird-friendly habitats and management practices on their lands,” a news release from NNYA states.
“Basically, the history of land management in this country trending towards farmland abandonment, and the intensification of agriculture and development, has depleted and decimated the populations of grassland and shrubland birds,” said Hyla Howe, a board member for NNYA and graduate researcher at the University of Vermont.
Fortunately, she said, the north country being mostly forested allows farm environments a lot of potential to serve as habitat refuges for these birds in order to restore their populations.
There are a few ways farmers can help do just that, Ms. Howe said, including altering mowing timelines, constructing nest architecture such as nest boxes and adding native plant species that attract birds. It’s those kinds of projects that would be eligible for funding.
She said the grant focuses on farms that have shrublands, grasslands, hay fields, or riparian areas. It extends to farms in St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Hamilton and Essex counties, as well as parts of Lewis and Jefferson counties.
Those interested in applying can get an application by emailing requests to farmgrant@nnya.org. NNYA is hosting two online information sessions for farmers with questions, one on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. and the other on Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. The Zoom link to those sessions also can be requested by email.
Applications are due Jan. 31, and funds will be awarded sometime in March.
Ms. Howe said the application process is straightforward and simple, so as not to burden already-busy farmers.
“We are looking forward to seeing who applies and seeing what difference they think they can make on their farm,” she said.
NNYA is accepting donations so that it can expand the number of grants offered to local farms. Those interested can donate at nnya.square.site.
