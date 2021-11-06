WILLIAMSTOWN - Go nut crazy and find out who eats what at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center. Join the Center’s Environmental rducator for one of the following guided hikes this November.
At 1 p.m. On Sunday, Nov. 14, attend Nut Crazy, a family-oriented program to learn about local tree nuts and who eats them. The program will begin inside with a short story and continue outside to look for nut trees and evidence of the creatures that find them tasty. The program fee is $4 per person up to $12 per family. Children under the age of three are free. To register, visit thatscooperativeextension.org/events/2021/11/14/nut-crazy.
Then, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, find out what different birds like to eat at the Who Eats What? program. This family-oriented program will help make bird feeders more successful this winter. The program fee is $4 per person up to $12 per family. Children under the age of three are free. To register, visit thatscooperativeextension.org/events/2021/11/28/who-eats-what.
Also, at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 4-H will present a Holiday Makers Event. During this morning attendees will use various pieces of wood to create holiday décor for themselves or gift-giving. Oswego County 4-H members are free to attend this program. Those not enrolled in the Oswego County 4-H program may also attend, and the fee is $14 for Oswego County residents, $28 for out-of-county residents. Youth under eight must be accompanied by an adult. To register, visit thatscooperativeextension.org/events/2021/11/20/holiday-makers-event.
Pre-registration is required for all events. Visit thatscooperativeextension.org/events for more details and to register. If needing assistance registering or would like more information, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County at 315-963-7286. These programs are designed for families; however, individuals may attend. They ask that all safety measures consistent with New York state’s implementation of the most recent CDC COVID-19 guidance are followed.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office Monday through Friday at 315-963-7286. To find out about programming at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center find them on Facebook at http://tiny.cc/AmboyOnFB, and check the website at thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center. Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
