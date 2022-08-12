Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur appointed chair of national agricultural committee

Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur. Photo supplied.

OSWEGO COUNTY – There is hardly a topic, especially in this county, broader or more all-encompassing than agriculture. It takes in just about everything else, and it is concerned with absolutely everything. It is a key driver of this county’s economy, as it is an economic foundation statewide and a major factor in the physical health and financial welfare of this nation as a whole.

Terry Wilbur of Hannibal, Oswego County’s clerk as of this past November, formerly the county legislature’s majority leader, and presently the vice-chair of the New York State Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee (NYSAC), has now risen within the national version of that association and been appointed chair of the National Association of Counties Agricultural & Rural Affairs Committee (NACO).

