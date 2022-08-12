Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur appointed chair of national agricultural committee

OSWEGO COUNTY – There is hardly a topic, especially in this county, broader or more all-encompassing than agriculture. It takes in just about everything else, and it is concerned with absolutely everything. It is a key driver of this county’s economy, as it is an economic foundation statewide and a major factor in the physical health and financial welfare of this nation as a whole.
Terry Wilbur of Hannibal, Oswego County’s clerk as of this past November, formerly the county legislature’s majority leader, and presently the vice-chair of the New York State Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee (NYSAC), has now risen within the national version of that association and been appointed chair of the National Association of Counties Agricultural & Rural Affairs Committee (NACO).
It all came as somewhat of a surprise to Wilbur.
“I have sat on the National Association of Counties’ (NACO) Ag & Rural Affairs Committee for a couple years now,” he said, “and last year, they actually moved me up to chair of the sub-committee on Agriculture Food Safety. And then, this year, NACO’s current chairman of the national Agricultural & Rural Affairs Committee didn’t run again for his seat in Kings County, Calif., and President Winfred, who’s the new president of NACO asked, well, didn’t even ask, I didn’t even know I was getting it until I was put in. So, she chose me to do that.”
Wilbur sees both the state and national committees as advocacy groups, NYSAC dealing with advocacy for counties in Ag & Rural Affairs issues at a state level, while NACO deals with Ag & Rural Affairs at the federal level.
“It’s grassroots advocacy,” Wilbur said.
Though they have “a lot of issues going on,” NACO has not yet met since Wilbur became chairman Aug. 1 to set an agenda.
“It’s all matters pertaining to legislation that would affect our economy of agriculture counties, things such as the Farm Bill. We’re going to do a lot of advocacy for rural development, programs to help improve agriculture, make it easier to be in agriculture, because Lord knows it’s an uphill battle for everybody involved in agriculture,” Wilbur explained. “It’s one of the few markets where they tell you what you’re going to get paid for after you have something in the ground and you spent money. The Farm Bill’s going to be first and foremost. And then, of course, Waters of the U.S. One of the great things about NACO, but also one of the bad things about NACO, is I have a voice for Oswego County and New York state on this board, but I also need to look at the comprehensive whole country when it comes to agriculture. There’s a lot of issues that overlap on every county throughout the country. There’s 40,000 members in NACO, and when it’s all said and done, a lot of the issues are the same, a lot of the issues are different. California and Nevada and that area, they’re having a horrible time with drought and water issues. So, I have to work on those issues. It’s a wide array of resolutions and legislative matters that we’ll take up.”
The western U.S. drought issue may be coming to a county near you soon, Wilbur noted.
“The last time I looked at the drought map, northern New York state and right along the lakeshore over to Wayne County, we were pretty fortunate not to be listed in a drought, but everybody else was in a drought or severe drought,” he said.
“Agriculture’s such a complex issue. Farmers feed America, and we have to make sure they have the right tools and we’re supporting them. In New York state, agriculture’s our number one economic driver, and we need to be supportive of our agricultural producers so that they can make a living and help our economy.”
Although rural America accounts for 72% on the nation’s land, according to Wilbur, “a big problem we’re seeing across the country is urban sprawl and development. Fifteen percent of the nation’s population lives in 2,050 counties deemed non-metropolitan or rural. That accounts for over 72% of the nation’s total land area. So, 15% of the population lives on over 72% of the nation’s land. Oswego County is a rural community, whether you want to think of it that way or not. We’re one of those 2,050 non-metropolitan, rural counties.”
The list of topics Wilbur and NACO will be dealing with is enormous.
“We look at advocating so that the federal government can develop some sort of comprehensive national rural policy that can recognize the diverse challenges that you have, especially in county governments. We’re facing them in county governments, and we need to help coordinate local, regional, and state governments in this direction to the federal government. That’s really one of the true goals of this committee is bring everybody together and focus on what we know in our counties, and bring it all together and organize it as one voice,” he said.
“We actually have a whole environmental committee,” he continued. “In the Agricultural & Rural Affairs Committee we will focus on some environmental issues. Waters of the U.S. was a piece of legislation that I think the Obama administration kicked off and it’s gone back and forth, back and forth, depending on the party that’s in power in the White House. That regulates everything from ditches on the side of the road to farm ditches to shipping and all of it across the board. That is a hot topic for this committee. The Mississippi River would be regulated with the Waters of the U.S., farmers draining their fields, I would tell you whether you have to get a permit or not. So, that’s an environmental issue.
“Rural development is quite extensive. We can take up things on rural housing, rural utility services, broadband would come under there, water districts, sewer districts, things of that nature too. A lot of our local municipalities apply for grants and low interest rate loans from USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) quite often. The state director for USDA, Brian Murray, I have a meeting set up with him in the next week and the week after on this very topic of rural development and how we’re all going to partner together on many aspects of agriculture and rural affairs.”
And, as in just about every other facet of our economy, healthcare is a major concern.
“NACO recognizes the vital role that healthcare plays in rural America,” Wilbur said. “Let’s face it, agriculture is a very dangerous occupation, and proximity from rural areas to hospitals and medical care is important. And lots of times, the healthcare industry is definitely an economic development engine too.”
Then there’s education.
“We see the importance of capturing our young folk and educating them on the importance of agriculture and how being a farmer, or being a seed salesman, being a tractor dealer, whatever it may be, or a mechanic, a welder, they’re highly-needed in the rural areas, and it’s an important job that will pay very well some of the time,” Wilbur said.
And with regard to New York state, Wilbur noted, “there is an assemblyman who has a bill out there that would provide tuition assistance, along with grant opportunities to people who wanted to go into the agricultural industry and help them get a start in it.”
Domestic issues are just one part of the agricultural equation Wilbur will be dealing with. There’s also the rest of the world to consider.
“In international trade, we believe that the competitive position of the U.S. in the world markets would be enhanced by removing certain barriers and things of that nature,” Wilbur said. “And the termination of subsidies by foreign competitors. There’s been a lot of discussion on that. We support legislation that would provide some uniformity in product grain quality inspections for all imports and exports. We want a level playing field for our farmers.
“When it comes to food safety, we want to protect the welfare of all American consumers, especially our children. That’s the responsibility of most public officials, so if we can help educate the county officials across this country, we can protect their children with them being educated and knowing what to look for. We’ve talked about the use of pesticides on imported products along with healthy food access, things of that nature.
“Lots of times,” he said, “you’re seeing other countries who are importing be able to cut corners, cut costs, produce it cheaper, that’s how they’re able to sell it, because it’s cheaper. And our farmers here are getting really taken to the cleaners when we’re talking about dollars and cents because they’re having to go the extra mile, which is the safest way.”
As far as Wilbur’s administrative duties are concerned, he explained, “We (NACO) have two conferences a year. We have our annual conference, which they just had in Colorado. I wasn’t at that one. In February we’ll have a meeting in Washington, D.C. We always have what they call a legislative conference down there, and that gives us the opportunity to interact with, whether it be, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and his staff with the USDA, or whether that be members of the House and Senate Agriculture Committees, or our local representatives, meeting local congress and senators. Next July, there will be another meeting. I don’t believe they’ve set where that will be yet. Once a month, I have a full Agriculture Committee meeting that I will hold over the internet. Prior to that meeting, about two weeks ahead of that, we have what we call an Ag Leadership meeting. There are 10 to 15 people that’ll be on that call. I believe I have five vice-chairs, two sub-committee chairs, and a number of sub-committee vice-chairs. Our committees are usually structured as some informational sessions with an agricultural-related partner such as USDA, a certain senator that might have a bill that’s a hot topic at the time. We’ve done everything from talk about right to repair to immigration to rural health care to Waters of the U.S. That gives us an opportunity to really work together with our partners and, you invite these people in, you have a Zoom call, we get to know them, they get to know us. So when we call them or reach out to them with a letter they can put a name with a face.”
Wilbur’s term on NACO runs from Aug. 1 through July 31, 2023. “But I don’t know if there’s term limits or anything of that nature. I’m pretty sure the last chair stayed for a few years,” he noted.
“It’s a complete honor to be able to help the agricultural industry across the country, not just for Oswego County or New York state. What I’m hoping more than anything is that we can educate people on the fact that if you don’t have a farm, you don’t have any food. And people need to understand that that is huge. It’s the most important thing. Plain and simple. And (it is important) to help our agricultural partners be successful in that endeavor, but also help our rural communities. Right now, rural America needs a good shot of caffeine to get rolling.”
But as far as his newly-elected position in Oswego County goes, Wilbur said of his new NACO appointment, “This is not going to take me away from being county clerk. It’s the best job I’ve ever had and I love it. I have a great team in the clerk’s office and motor vehicles. I’m not leaving there, and I’m still laser-focused. It’s about two (NACO) meetings a month that last an hour long and most of it’s done on my own time at home reading and researching. I’m still the Oswego County clerk, and I want to work for the people, but I’m honored to be able to help out with the agricultural and rural affairs area of the country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.