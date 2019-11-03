Oswego County Dairy Princess busy promoting dairy products

Hello! My name is Taylor Bonoffski, I am the Oswego County Dairy Princess.
Oswego County has one of 35 county dairy princesses involved in the New York State Dairy Princess and Promotion program. The purpose of the program is to promote the dairy industry and increase milk and dairy product sales, and is funded by local dairy farmers through their checkoff dollar investment in the American Dairy Association and Dairy Council, Inc.
As part of our program we go around the county promoting the nutritional value of dairy products, animal care and environmental stewardship.
In August, our dairy promotion team was involved in many activities at our county fair. We participated in many activities such as a parade, butter making, reading stories, farmer-for-a-day and serving ice cream.
Shortly following our county fair, North Ridge Dairy in Lacona had an open house. There we answered any questions the public had about dairy and butter making. We also made an appearance at the Phoenix Public Library, where we read stories and gave out milk to the children who came for story time. They were very excited to have a real princess read to them and share a glass of milk with.
In addition, we did butter making at the New York State Fair, during which we answered questions on butter making and talked about the four stages.
In October, we have been to Behling Apple Orchard in Mexico, serving apple cider floats and talking to the public about dairy products. We attended the Oswego County Farm Bureau meeting at Tavern on the Lock in Fulton where we served milk punch and gave the farmers an update on what we have been doing to promote dairy products throughout the county.
We also attended our district meeting on Oct. 29 in Aurora, Cayuga County, to give an update there as well. Be sure to follow us on Facebook @OswegoCountyDairyPromotions, to see the activities we do throughout Oswego County.
The Oswego County Dairy Princess program is made possible through the support of American Dairy Association North East, the local planning and management organization funded by dairy farmer checkoff dollars.
