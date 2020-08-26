OSWEGO — The 4-H Program of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County officially wrapped up the Oswego County Fair 2020 4-H Remix, its version of an alternative county fair, on Sunday, Aug. 9.
The final event was an exhibit walk-through held at the Oswego County Fairgrounds. The previous week of Wednesday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 9, youth from all over the county participated in a wide variety of fun games and contests. Through virtual bingo and scavenger hunts, coloring contests and a Nailed It-Failed It challenge, the staff at the Oswego County 4-H office found a way to bring joy to the disappointment many were feeling. One of the 4-H volunteers was able to share her views about the 4-H staff bringing the light to the situation, “The Remix was a good opportunity for the kids to still show off projects and animals that they have worked hard with. It was a great way to keep the fair alive,” said Carleen Boulais, 4-H volunteer.
Youth spend a whole year prepping their animals to show at the fairgrounds which is annually held in the beginning of August. This year, they were prepping for the 4-H staff to arrive at their homes and videotape their showcase. Youth entered dairy and beef cattle, dairy goats, swine, horses, poultry, rabbits, and even a bearded dragon, although not common in showing. The Remix was about the fun it could bring. The videos were then combined into two longer ones, small livestock and large livestock. Youth talk about and show their livestock in the videos, which can be viewed on the Oswego County 4-H Program Facebook page or at thatscooperativeextension.org/4-h-youth/2020-oswego-county-fair-4-h-remix.
Along with the livestock videos, youth also showcased projects they have been working on. These projects were on display from July 29 to Aug. 7, in Tractor Supply Company stores across the county. One of the 4-H’ers that typically submits projects for display at the county fair gave the 4-H staff input to what this meant for her:
“I think the Remix was very well planned. I appreciate that the 4-H staff gave us an opportunity to participate, even while we were home. It gave us a chance to display some of the projects we created this year in 4-H and show off some extracurricular activities that we are involved with. I was able to display arts and crafts projects and created a poster board of my public presentation, Learning the Bagpipes. We love 4-H!”, said Gracyn Cantine, 4-H club member.
There were pictures, posters, crocheted items, sewed items, etc. shown to the public throughout the Tractor Supply stores.
All the youth that participated received a bucket full of goodies, a T-shirt with the 4-H Remix logo on it, and a medallion.
“It was nice to see other people and do something. It felt like it brought me back to the community a little bit,” said Jonah Kluesner, Homegrown 4-H club member.
The walk through was a socially distanced event where the community was able to see familiar faces and the talent throughout this county.
Individuals interested in learning more about the 4-H program should contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County at 315-963-7286. Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, protected veterans, and individuals with disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities.
