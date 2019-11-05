October is 4-H Month
Buy Now

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee presented a proclamation designating October as 4-H Month. With the support of the Oswego County Legislature, Cornell Cooperative Extension has served more than 11,000 rural and urban youth this year, teaching them worthwhile life skills to help them prepare for adulthood. For the last 98 years, the program has guided generations of young people to become active citizens in their communities, highlighting clear thinking, healthy living and civic service. Pictured from left are legislators Paul House, District 8; Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Committee Vice Chairwoman Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Committee Chairman Tim Stahl, District 20; Lisa Brunner; Emily Brunner; Paul A. Forestiere II, executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County; Marie C. Schadt, District 19; Edward Gilson, District 3; Morris Sorbello, District 23; and Heather DelConte, District 18.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.