LOWVILLE — The ribbon has been cut and massive amounts of cheese auctioned — the 202nd incarnation of the Lewis County Fair is underway.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- PHOTOS: 202nd Lewis County Fair underway
- The Big Cheese pulls in big cheddar at Lewis County Fair’s opening day auction
- Planters in front of downtown KeyBank building to stay for now
- Community Foundation grant helps Massena Museum with artifact storage
- North country focusing on Fort Drum as centerpiece for new state economic development competition
- Bellmont officials seek help after deluge of rain
- Repairs coming soon to Watertown fire stations
- One airlifted after tractor-trailer rollover in Rutland
Most Popular
-
Case of missing Glen Park woman, last seen in 1997, revisited
-
Mother puts up Watertown billboard blaming drug dealer for daughter’s death
-
Pimp’s tip steered police to suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer
-
Historic harness races canceled at Lewis County Fair track
-
Diocese of Ogdensburg files for bankruptcy in response to 124 abuse lawsuits
Classifieds
- WATERTOWN EVERGREEN COMMUNITY
- EVERGREEN PARK Brand New 14x80 Mobile Home 2bdr, 2 bath
- LEVELING OF: Camps, trailers, sheds, porches, decks & garages. Floor
- Tri Colored mini Berne doodle puppies, Ready to go $400
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
- Accepting deposits now. Puppies ready to go 7/12. 5 males
- I buy broken or unwanted gold and silver jewelry, Class
- Shares in a Northern New York marijuana dispensary to open
- Snow Tires for Sale-Set of 4 General Altimax arctic's. Size
- Golden retriever/English shepherd puppies! 8 weeks old! Excellent family and
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.