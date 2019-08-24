The Great New York State Fair kicked off Wednesday at the state fairgrounds in Geddes, just west of Syracuse. The 13-day event includes numerous rides, games and food vendors. People can also see and touch farm animals from across the state, and even talk to the farmers about the animals. The fair will conclude on Sept. 2.
