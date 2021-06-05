WATERTOWN — The sound of marching bands and firetruck sirens filled the streets in downtown Friday evening as the annual Jefferson County Dairy Parade returned after a one-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
PHOTOS: Jefferson County Dairy Parade marches through downtown Watertown
See page A6 for more photos from Friday’s Dairy Parade in Watertown
Hmmm, but no Memorial Day parades. Who would have predicted that?
