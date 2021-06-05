Dairy parade delights

Children and adults alike cheer and wave as tractors pass by in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The sound of marching bands and firetruck sirens filled the streets in downtown Friday evening as the annual Jefferson County Dairy Parade returned after a one-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dairy parade delights

John Deere shows off equipment in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

Lewis County Dairy Princesses wave from top their hay bale trailer float in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

New York Dairy Princess second alternate, Elizabeth Hyman, waves from the back of a Corvette in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

Lewis County Dairy Princesses stand together for a photo on their float in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

Jefferson County Dairy Princesses wave from their float in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

First responders and their families from across Jefferson County were represented in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

People held signs supporting first responders, farmers and essential workers along the route of the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

Scene from the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

Scene from the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

A line of Ford Model-T cars puttered along in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

John Deere shows off equipment in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

Members of the Pulaski High School marching band perform in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

Bagpipe players lead the Jefferson County Dairy Parade with the National Anthem on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

New York Dairy Princess second alternate, Elizabeth Hyman, far right, waves from the back of a Corvette in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

The Belleville Henderson Central School marching band performs in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

The Watertown VFW Post 1400’s Buddy Poppy Queen waves during the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

New York Dairy Princess second alternate, Elizabeth Hyman, waves from the back of a Corvette in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

People wave to the towering tractors as they pass by in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

The Pulaski High School marching band performs in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

Members of DownBeat Percussion, an entertainment drum line, play along to pop music played from a van behind them in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

Vintage fire engine from the Town of Theresa Fire Department drive in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

People held signs supporting first responders, farmers and essential workers along the route of the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

The Lorraine Volunteer Fire Company engine in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

A line of Ford Model-T cars puttered along in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Transfer

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Holmes
Holmes

Hmmm, but no Memorial Day parades. Who would have predicted that?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.