Dairy parade delights

Children and adults alike cheer and wave as tractors pass by in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The sound of marching bands and firetruck sirens filled the streets in downtown Friday evening as the annual Dairy Parade returned after a one-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dairy parade delights

Scene from the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

New York Dairy Princess second alternate, Elizabeth Hyman, waves from the back of a Corvette in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

Lewis County Dairy Princesses stand together for a photo on their float in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

Jefferson County Dairy Princesses wave from their float in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

First responders and their families from across Jefferson County were represented in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

People held signs supporting first responders, farmers and essential workers along the route of the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

Scene from the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

Members of the Pulaski High School marching band perform in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

A line of Ford Model-T cars puttered along in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dairy parade delights

John Deere shows off equipment in the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday evening. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
