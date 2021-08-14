CANTON — Heading down Court Street toward the center of the village Saturday afternoon, a parade of first responders, floats and dairy royalty greeted Canton.
Escorted by Canton police, fire and rescue personnel, St. Lawrence County Dairy Princess Elaina Wainwright led the way. Ms. Wainwright, of Rensselaer Falls, is a Canton Central School student and was crowned princess in June. She was joined by the 2021-22 dairy ambassadors, who will promote dairy through education and service across the county this year.
Spectators lined Court, Chapel, Hodskin and Main streets, as floats themed “Dairy Farmers are Heroes” passed, with accompanying volunteers tossing candy and gifts.
The Dairy Princess Festival, which began Friday, continued through Saturday evening on the village green.
