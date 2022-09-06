Platte Farm joins OCO Cancer Prevention in Action Program in promoting sun safety

Platte Farm recently established a sun safety policy to ensure the health of those working on the farm. The policy stresses the importance wearing sunscreen and proper clothing along with other precautions when working outside in prolonged sunshine. Pictured in back from left are: OCO Coordinator of Community Health Leanna Cleveland and Rudy and Charlene Walthert. In the forefront are Elliott and Cordella Walthert. For more information on sun safety contact Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Cancer Prevention in Action program at 315-592-0827.

FULTON - It’s a beautiful day and Rudy Walthert, owner of Platte Farm in Mexico, is ready to go outside to work for several hours in the bright sunshine. While applying sunscreen for recreational activities may be routine, applying sunscreen when headed out to work may not be a priority… but it should be.

People whose job requires them to work outside are exposed to hours of sunshine every day. Over-exposure to the sun’s dangerous ultraviolet rays can cause not only sunburn, but lasting skin damage that could lead to skin cancer.

